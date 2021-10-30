Shamir shares his ‘Gay Agenda’ with new music video

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Shamir has a brand new song out, it’s called Gay Agenda. The musician has described it as a song about radical acceptance.

“‘Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally. We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Take a look at the video.

Shamir Bailey first came to the world’s attention with his 2014 single On The Regular and his follow up Call It Off. His debut album Ratchet was embraced by fans and he toured the world paying solo shows and festivals.

Since then the artist has released a series of a lo-fi rock albums that are distinctly different from his early work. While Shamir’s has explored darker and more raw sounds over five albums of material, fans often expressed their desire for him to make more accessible music similar to his earlier releases.

In 2020 he released Shamir, his seventh album, which saw him return to the playlists of indie radio stations who lapped up songs including On My Own and I Wonder.

Gay Agenda is Shamir’s fourth release of 2021 following on from Ocean Eyes, When Gravity is Dead and Punk Rock Boyfriend his collaboration with Macy Rodman.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.