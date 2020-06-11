Shamir is back with a brilliant new tune ‘On My Own’

Shamir has dropped a new single and we’re totally loving it.

The American artist first came to the world’s attention with his 2014 single On The Regular and his follow up Call It Off. His debut album Ratchet was embraced by fans and he toured the world paying solo shows and festivals.

Since then the artist has released a series of a lo-fi rock albums that are distinctly different from his early work. While Shamir’s has explored darker and more raw sounds over four albums of material, fans have often expressed their desire for him to make more accessible music similar to his earlier releases.

Now with the first taste of his upcoming sixth album Cataclysm, Shamir has offered a tune that retains the rock sound he’s been embracing while also being a little more pop orientated. On My Own is a catchy tune filled with jangly guitars.

Speaking exclusively to Rolling Stone about the release Shamir said it was inspired by a relationship break-up, but had also morphed in an isolation anthem for the introverted.

“I wrote On My Own last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert,” he told Rolling Stone. “But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”

The video shows the singer embracing gender fluidity.

Take a listen.

