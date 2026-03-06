Sheldon Riley takes on Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe’ with impressive results

Australian singer Sheldon Riley’s journey on American Idol is continuing to impress the show’s judges. He’s just delivered an impressive rendition of Chappell Roan’s song Good Luck, Babe.

Riley first found fame on the Australian edition of The Voice where he was coached by Boy George. Later he appeared on the show for a second time where he worked with Delta Goodrem. Prior to his breakthrough success he’d appeared on 2016 edition of The X Factor Australia where he was mentored by Adam Lambert and Iggy Izalea.

Alongside multiple appearances on The Voice Australia, Riley went on to appear on America’s Got Talent and represented Australia at Eurovision in 2022. He also made an appearance on The Masked Singer.

Now he’s hoping to make more inroads in America after impressing Lionel Ritchie, Luke Ryan and Carrie Underwood on American Idol.

His twist on the Chappell Roan hit has certainly continued to impress the trio of judges with them giving his performance a standing ovation.

“It’s hard to believe you spent most of your career behind a mask.” Lionel Ritchie said of Riley’s former penchant for elaborate facial coverings.

“Now you’re revealing not only your face, but your amazing talent and voice.” the multi-million selling artist said.

Riley spoke to OUTinPerth back in 2021 and discussed his upbringing in a religious family, and how songwriting was allowing him to reveal more of himself. Graeme Watson asked at the time, who is the real Sheldon Riley behind the mask?



“The real Sheldon Riley is super-introverted. I’m extroverted on stage, but I guess its just another side of me, and all parts of me are the real me.”

“I find by covering myself in this high fashion and creative stuff, it almost allows me to reveal myself even more to people that really wouldn’t get to see.”