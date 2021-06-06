Sheldon Riley chats about his new song ‘Left Broken’

Singer Sheldon Riley first got our attention on The Voice – Australia in 2018, he returned to the show the following year as a ‘All-Star’ and has gone on to complete in America’s Got Talent.

Now Sheldon is releasing his own original music, and his latest offering is Left Broken.

OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson chatted to Sheldon about his journey so far, and what he drew upon to write his haunting new single.

Take a listen.

Take a listen to Sheldon’s news song Left Broken.

