Shelley Argent shares she has been diagnosed with acute leukemia

Shelley Argent, one of Australia’s most dedicated fighters for LGBTIQ+ rights, has shared that she has been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Argent shared her diagnosis on social media saying the prognosis was not positive.

“Age and other factors rule out effective treatment. Realistically, I may or may not be here at Christmas. Of course, I wish things were different. I may get lucky, but not sure about that at all.

“Please know, I love you.” Argent said.

The Queensland based Mum recently stood down as the national spokesperson of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), a position she has held for several decades.

Shelley first became involved in the fight for LGBTIQ+ rights when her son James came out. In her memoir Just a Mum she recalled that up until that point in her life she wasn’t sure if she’d ever met a gay person.

Realising that one of her sons would have less rights than the other, and would like face significant discrimination, Shelley became one of the most prominent advocates for gay rights in Australia.

Over several decades Shelley has fought for laws to be changed, and she was a prominent campaigner for marriage equality who visited the offices of parliamentarians in Canberra. She is one of the founders of rights organisation just.equal.

Yesterday her just.equal colleague Rodney Croome described the news of Shelley’s health challenge as devastating.

“I am devastated by the news about Shelley’s health, and I’m still in shock. Shelley and I have worked together on LGBTIQ+ equality for fifteen years. She has brought laughter to my day and put steel in my spine. I can’t imagine a world without her.” Croome said.

Speaking exclusively to QNews yesterday, Shelley said her treatment options were limited but she’d be making the most of her remaining time and spoke of her husband and sons.

“No doom and gloom. That’s bullshit. I made the most of my life so far. I’m not going to stop now. While I have no delusions about my diagnosis, I refuse to waste time being miserable.

“I travelled the world and visited everywhere I wanted to go. My adult life gifted me the love of an amazing family. I look at Don, James and Glenn and I’m filled with adoration and pride. Along with many other passionate advocates, I helped achieve the goals and rights I wanted for my son and his community. Plus — and it’s a big plus — I can’t begin to tell you of the love and joy my participation in the LGBTIQ+ communities brought to my life.

“It’s been a great life. I don’t want to be greedy but some more time would be nice, thank you very much.” Shelley Argent declared.

