Short film ‘A Friend of Dorothy’ boasts an impressive cast

Culture

A new short film that explores LGBTIQA+ themes and loneliness in old age has caught people’s attention with its impressive cast.

The short A Friend of Dorothy is currently finding a lot of love on the festival circuit and it boasts an impressive cast that included Sir Stephen Fry and the unforgettable Miriam Margolyes.

The film is written and directed by actor Lee Knight, and tells the story of a lonely widow’s quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden.

The cast is rounded out by Alistair Nwachukwu, who plays neighbour JJ, and Oscar Lloyd who plays Dorothy’s grandson.

The film has also been getting Oscar buzz as it racks up screenings at some of the world’s leading film festivals. The film runs at 21 minutes and critics are loving every minute of it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Daldry, was full of praise for the film. Daldry directed memorable films including Billy Elliot, The Hours and The Reader, and served as a Executive Producer for the short film.

“Seeing it for the first time was a revelation. In just 20 minutes, we experience the sweep of whole lives — a story that is both deeply moving and profoundly uplifting,”  Daldry said.

“As a director myself, I know how rare it is for a debut to arrive so fully formed; it feels like the work of an artist with a lifetime of experience. What Lee has created is, quite simply, a mini masterpiece.”

Among its many awards so far the film was named the Best Teen Short Film at Newfest, the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

News

Concerns over rapidly escalating online hate speech directed at LGBTIQA+ communities

0
John Carey is one of many prominent LGBTIQA+ people who has recently been subjected to barrage of homophobic comments.
Culture

It’s time to go…. Big Brother 2026 jettisons its first housemate

0
The trip to the Big Brother House was short lived for one of the thirteen housemates.
Community

The Pride Guide has arrived and its filled with events

0
With over 100 events, there's something for everybody.
Culture

Hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedian Colin Mochrie are teaming up for a show

0
The 'Who's Line Is Anyway' star will be bringing mirth and mayhem across Australia.

