Shutterpups photo exhibition is filled with intriguing images

Local photography group Shutterpups have an exhibition of their work as a part of PrideFEST 2022.

The exhibition, which is installed at the entrance to the City of Vincent library in Leederville, was officially opened by Mayor Emma Cole on Thursday night.

The exhibition shows images taken by members of the social group and a wide range of subjects are included. From intimate images of same-sex couples, to drag star BarbieQ caught in a relaxed moment, shots of landscapes, still life, nature photography and portraits, the work on show is incredibly diverse.

Opening the event, the mayor said while she realised the show’s title ONE referred to it being the group’s first exhibition, it also encapsulated a message that we’re all part of one big community, and the images chosen reflected this sentiment.

“I think photography is a wonderful form of expressions, it great to see so many clubs in our community that you can come to.” Cole said, highlighting that she loved to open access approach of the photography club that accepts everyone regardless of their level of technology – even people with just a mobile phone as their camera are embraced at the club.

Mayor Cole also noted that the club was now regularly meeting at Loton Park Tennis Club adding the number of LGBTIQA+ focused groups and events occurring within the city’s boundaries.

Alongside the historic Loton Club Tennis Club, and the popular new spot of Kickball, the city also hosts the massive Fairday celebrations that are set to take place next weekend.

The exhibition will be on display throughout the festival.

Graeme Watson

