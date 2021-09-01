Simona Castricum shares new single ‘Grateful For The Heartache’.

Melbourne based multi-instrumentalist Simona Castricum has shared a new single, titled Grateful For The Heartache.

The track is a haunting tribute about loss, grief, acceptance, and remembrance—a ghostly tribute to Simona’s late musical collaborator and friend Daphne Camf. It is the first release from the forthcoming collaborative project SINK featuring visual artist Carla Zimbler.

Creating music since the late 1990s, Simona Castricum’s music is inspired by gender and sexual nonconformity, architecture and dreamy future cities between URL and IRL space.

Take a listen to the beautiful new track.

