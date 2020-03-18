Singapore’s LGBTIQ+ festival Pink Dot finds new way to celebrate

Singapore’s LGBTIQ+ festival Pink Dot will not take place in its usual arena of Hong Lim Park this year, but the organisers have found a new way to celebrate.

Since 2008, the protest event and Pride celebration has been held in Hong Lim Park – the only legal space for protest in the small Asian nation.

Due to government advice on COVID-19, Pink Dot 12 will not be returning to the park, but it will still be going ahead.

“The health and safety of our community and all Singaporeans are out foremost priority,” Pink Dot organisers wrote on social media.

“But take heart – supporters of Pink Dot will still have a way to mark the occasion. We call upon everyone to stand with us by lighting up your homes and workplaces … PINK, and spend time with your friends and family on June 27.”

“Your pink lights will be a powerful display of love and solidarity for LGBTQ people in Singapore. They will also serve as a reminder that support for LGBTQ rights and the freedom to love must persevere even as we are unable to gather at Hong Lim Park.”

The organisers will also livestream the event for all who want to participate, with a full programme of performances and discussions.

“We hope that the spirit of Pink Dot 12 will continue to shine through from our homes, our workplaces, and our hearts.”

Homosexuality is still illegal in Singapore, with no recognition of LGBTIQ+ relationships or adoption rights. Along with Pink Dot’s annual protest, numerous submissions have been made to the Supreme Court arguing these laws are inconsistent with the nation’s constitution.

Most recently, medical doctor Roy Tan launched a legal battle against the criminalisation of homosexuality in 2019, arguing that the laws prevent LGBTIQ+ people “from having a sense of belonging and purposeful place in our society.”

OIP Staff