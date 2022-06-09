Norwegian singer Dagny returns with summer vibe filled ‘Brightsider’

Norwegian pop superstar Dagny returns with her new single Brightsider ahead of European summer festival appearances and a run of headline shows in London, Berlin and Amsterdam.

The new tune is filled with summer vibes and is instantly calling out for you to sing along to it’s chorus. To date, Dagny’s music has been streamed over a billion times across all streaming services, she’s been nominated for 6 Norwegian Grammy’s (Spellemannprisen), co-written songs for Katy Perry, Ashnikko , and Julie Bergan, and collaborated with acts including EDM duo Seeb, American super-producer Steve Aoki, Liverpool indie-rock heroes The Wombats and Spanish-English indie-pop outfit Crystal Fighters.

Brightsider is inspired by those with an innate capacity to always look on the bright side of life, even in the most demanding of situations – Dagny describes how she herself, through a period of little new impulses and external stimuli, felt an urge to create a space to dream and to look forward to the very best life has to offer.

“One of my strengths and best qualities is precisely that I can see the positive instead of digging myself down. Brightsider became an outlet for this.” Dagny said.

Dagny recently embarked on a sold-out Norwegian tour that lasted for over two months, selling over 16,000 tickets in the process. She now returns to play a headline show in London on 17th September, along with dates in Berlin and Amsterdam, a busy summer of Norway festivals – perhaps most notably a prestigious slot on the main stage at Norway’s biggest summer festival Øyafestivalen alongside Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and Florence and the Machine.

There’s no video yet for the track, but Dagny’s TikTok account shows one is coming soon.

Listen to Brightsider.

OIP Staff

