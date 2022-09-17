Sizzy Rocket celebrates letting go on ‘Live Laugh Love’

Electro-pop-punk phenom Sizzy Rocket returns two years after her acclaimed ANARCHY LP with a new LP – Live Laugh Love – out November 11, 2022 on all digital platforms.

The title track is available today with a companion visual streaming on Sizzy’s official YouTube channel – an ode to letting go through unhinged creativity and expression. A frenzied reclamation of one’s own power, Live Laugh Love serves to inspire the underdogs, the outcasts, and the misfits.

“Live Laugh Love is an art punk extravaganza, two years in the making,” says Rocket.

“These songs were truly ripped from my soul during a time when I needed inspiration more than anything. I just showed up to the studio every day fueled by bittersweet memories and wild nights. It’s a collection of my favorite stories I’ve never shared until now.

“And it finally feels like letting go, which is embedded in the message behind the phrase Live Laugh Love if you listen closely.”

Live Laugh Love’s title track is out now.

