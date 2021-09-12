Smashby has teamed up with Divina de Campo to ‘Make a Scene’

British performer Smashby and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Divina de Campo are have unveiled their new single Make a Scene.
The media release for the tune describes it as “Dripping in confidence and sensuality, the track is a pure adrenaline rush from start to finish.”
The song is certainly one that would draw you on to the dance floor with a pulsing marching beat and some very suggestive lyrics.
Take a look at the video.
OIP Staff
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.