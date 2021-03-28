Snatch is ready to deliver a giant carpark party to begin Easter!

The best way to kick off the Easter weekend has got to be Snatch’s Car Park Party outside Badlands.

The Thursday celebration will see a combination of market stalls, food vans, games, plus bands, performers and DJ’s across multiple stages.

On the main stage you’ll find CHANBINO, JAMILLA, AK- 99 + SHAMBIZZLE, LISAK and YNGRACH.

The DJ line up for the outdoor Ivy stage has been curated by ANESU, and features some incredible local talent including DJ PUMPUM, BOYCVNT, BISOLA, CRYBABY and LANI.

BEXX – who was named WA’s best live electronic act at the recent WAM awards will be on stage featuring backup singers, live synth and drums, choreographed dance moves, costume changes, personalised visuals and more.

First Nations people have the option to buy a ticket or get in free (DM the team on Monday to register in time).

Find out all the details on their Facebook page.

