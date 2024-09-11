Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

British band Soft Cell will head to Australia for the very first time in 2025.

The duo comprising Marc Almond and Dave Ball hit the top of the charts in the early 1980’s with hits including Tainted Love, Torch, and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

- Advertisement -

The band will be performing their seminal album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, which was released back in 1981 and a selection of their greatest hits. Marc Almond will also be delivering an additional performance of music from his long solo career.

The tour will be begin in Perth with a show at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday 10th April.

The duo will then head to Sydney for a show at the Enmore Theatre on Sunday 13th April, and will then take in Brisbane with a show at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. The tour will wrap with a show at the Palais in Melbourne on Thursday 17th April.

Tickets will go on pre-sale from 9am on Tuesday 17th September, and general sale on Thursday 19th September.

Singer Marc Almond shared his excitement about finally making it to Australia.

“I have always wanted to go to Australia. Over my 45 year career (yes that long) fans have always asked me when it might happen, so overjoyed to say that it is happening. And to perform both as Marc Almond with my solo hits, and then transform into Soft Cell on the same night will be another first. Everyone tells me Australians love to party and it promises to be something very special” Almond said.

Soft Cell released three albums between 1981 and 1984. Their debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret featured their ground breaking electro cover of Tainted Love which has remained a party and radio favourite for decades.

The band continued to build their fanbase with follow up albums The Art of Falling Apart, and The Last Night in Soho.

Almond also put out music as Marc and the Mambas who released two albums of material. Almond went on to launch a long solo career which to date has included 27 albums.

In 1989 he scored a UK number one when he teamed up with Gene Pitney for Somethings Gotten Hold of My Heart. Pitney originally found success with the tune in 1967.

Dave Ball has released music under his own name and also formed one half of the British dance band the Grid. He’s remixed music for many artists including David Bowie and produced tunes for Kylie Minogue.

Soft Cell reunited in 2002 releasing the album Cruelty Without Beauty, and got back together again in 2022 for their most recent work Happiness Not Included. This record saw them team up with Pet Shop Boys for a track titled Purple Zone.

Find out more about getting tickets