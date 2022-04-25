Sophia Forrest and Zara Zoe announce their engagement

Actors Sophia Forrest and Zara Zoe have announced their engagement. The couple posted a beautiful video to Sophia’s Instagram page showing them swimming on an outback property, showing off an engagement ring and popping the cork on a bottle of champagne.

In the video the couple were joined by Sophia’s parent’s mining and cattle magnate Andrew Forrest, wife Nicola and other family members.

“She makes heaven a place on earth,” Sophia wrote alongside the post, thanking sister Grace for shooting the video of the announcement.

The couple went public with their relationship during the 2020 Mardi Gras celebrations. It is believed they first met while working on the 2018 film Like a Girl, which shares the life story of Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne. They played the jockey’s sisters Maree and Cathy, while Teresa Palmer starred as Payne.

OUTinPerth previously chatted to Sophia Forrest when she appeared in the play You and I in 2021.

