South Australian tourist spot filled with homophobic graffiti

A popular South Australian beach has been filled with anti-LGBTIQA+ graffiti.

On Friday morning Aldinga Beach locals shared images of the graffiti on a community Facebook page. The graffiti that included phrases “f*** gays” which were sprayed under a series of steps that had been painted rainbow colours.

The steps are located between Aldinga Beach and Silver Sands. Local community members shared their alarm about the homophobic messages.

The Mayor of the City of Onkaparinga, Moira Wee, told News.com.au that council workers had moved quickly to remove the graffiti.

“Council was made aware of the graffiti (on Friday) morning and have reported the vandalism to SA Police,” she said.

“We have a graffiti removal crew attending as a priority to ensure it’s removed as soon as possible.

“Hateful messages such as this have no place in our diverse community, and we ask that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, to please contact police.

A few hours later the offensive messages had been painted over.

