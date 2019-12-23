Sparks have a request, ‘Please don’t fuck up my world’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Long running band Sparks are back with new music, and as always they’re song has a catchy title, this time round they’re asking Please Don’t Fuck Up My World.

The track is the first offering from the duo’s forthcoming 24th album. Their last record Hippopotamus came out in 2017.

Sparks first formed at the start of the 1970’s and feature brothers Ron and Russell Mael. They scored some of their biggest hits in the mid 1970’s, and transitioned to an electronic sound when they teamed up with producer Giorgio Moroder to record The Number One Song in Heaven.

After a long hiatus they returned in the 1990’s to make more dance records, this time with a techno vibe, releasing When Do I Get To Play My Way and When I Kiss You I Hear Charlie Parker Playing.

The duop have constantly released music, and a few years ago teamed up with Scottish band Franz Ferdinand to form the supergroup FFS. As they ender the sixth decade of their career Sparks are still making music.

Take a listen to the new song.

OIP Staff