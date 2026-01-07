Search
Special podcast season celebrates 25 years of ‘The Secret Life of Us’

Culture

Access all areas podcast McLaren Versus is looking back at the cultural impact of the iconic Australian series The Secret Life of Us 25 years after its premiere.

First airing in 2001, the St Kilda set drama featured stars that are now some Australia’s biggest names: Claudia Karvan, Deborah Mailman, Samuel Johnson and Joel Edgerton among them.

The series made a name for itself by capturing a uniquely Aussie experience, exploring all of the messiness, heartbreak and joy of being in your twenties.

The Secret Life of Us broke new ground on Australian television, focusing on stories led by women and Indigenous characters. The show was also the first prime-time program to air a kiss between two men, kickstarting conversations about LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.

McLaren Versus is dedicating four episodes to exploring The Secret Life of Us, with special guests including Karvan, Mailman and Johnson, with writer Judi McCrossin and producer Amanda Higgs.

The Secret Life of Us was more than a TV drama — it was a cultural reset,” podcast host and fellow TSLOU star Spencer McLaren says. 

“It reflected Australia back to itself at a time when we were hungry for authenticity. This podcast season is a way to honour the friendships, the craft, and the courage that made the show unforgettable.

“And on a more personal note, it was a real honour to participate in Australia’s first prime-time gay male kiss!”

McLaren Versus: TSLOU25 premieres on Tuesday, 13 January wherever you get your podcasts, and watch the show on 7Plus.

Local

WA Government appoints Creative Industries Taskforce to grow sector

0
The taskforce aims to accelerate growth, investment and opportunities for the state's creative sector.
History

On This Gay Day | 'Monty Python' actor Graham Chapman was born

0
Chapman wrote many of the group's most famous sketches and took a starring role in their films Holy Grail and Life of Brian.
Community

Rainbow Families launches first ever national survey

0
The survey aims to build an evidence based picture of what everyday life looks like for LGBTQ+ families.
News

Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin denies accusations he sexually abused young man

0
It's alleged the singer sexually assaulted his personal assistant during 'pray the gay away' sessions.

