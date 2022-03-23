Sports reporter Megan Barnard comments on Tom Morris sacking

Fox Sports reporter Megan Barnard has thanked people for their support after her colleague was sacked over a disparaging conversation about her sexuality.

In a post to Instagram Barnard thanked everyone who had sent her messages of support.

“Fortunately, I am at a place in my life where I am comfortable with who I am and I can handle something deeply personal becoming public,” she said.

“But had this happened as recently as a few years ago, it would not have been the case.

“Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hands. Nor should anyone be spoken about in such a degrading manner.” Barnard said.

“I hope I can be a catalyst for change in not just the sports industry, but every industry.”

Fox Sports terminated the employment of Tom Morris over leaked video and audio clips that captured him making allegedly racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

One of the clips included Morris making disparaging comments about Barnard, while another captured him saying “I’m not Asian, I’m not black, I’m not a woman, I’m not gay, so don’t treat me like shit. I’m a man with a heart and I’ve got feelings. Love youse all.”

Following his dismissal Morris released an apology, promising to “become a better person”.

