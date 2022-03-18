Fox Sports sacks Tom Morris over sexist, racist and homophobic remarks

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Fox Sports has terminated the employment of journalist Tom Morris over leaked video and audio clips that captured him making allegedly racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

One of the clips included Morris making disparaging comments about a female colleague, while another captured him saying “I’m not Asian, I’m not black, I’m not a woman, I’m not gay, so don’t treat me like shit. I’m a man with a heart and I’ve got feelings. Love youse all.”

The content of the clip where he allegedly speaks about a female colleague has been described as unpublishable.

Morris was stood down from his role on Thursday while an investigation took place, less than 24 hours later he was shown the door.

“Our culture at Fox Sports is based on a respectful, inclusive environment and a fair go for all,” Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley said.

“While Tom’s journalism has made a valuable contribution to Fox Sports over the past seven years, the message we became aware of yesterday crossed the line.

“It was unacceptable.

“We have the best in the business working at Fox Sports. We love what we do, and we have a reputation as a great place to work.

“The bottom line is we are committed to a work environment where everyone can come to work in the knowledge they are safe, respected and valued.

“We have zero tolerance for anything less than that.” Crawley said.

Morris issues a public apology

Morris has released an apology saying, “I would like to unconditionally apologise to everyone for my disgusting and disgraceful comments, which became public yesterday.

“I am especially sorry to the person involved. No ne should ever, in any place, or at any time, be spoken about in that way.”

“I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour. My comments were hurtful to many and I will now take the time to listen, learn and work to improve myself, ensuring that I become a better person. I am truly sorry to everyone.” Morris said.

Pride in Sport condemn the comments made by Tom Morris

Pride in Sport, the national not-for-profit program that supports Australian sporting organisations and clubs in all aspects of LGBTQ inclusion, said the case was an example of how much work there was still to do to remove homophobia from the realm of sports.

The national body said Morris’s comments showed disgusting objectification of his colleague Megan Barnard, noting the reported casual reference to disappointment about her sexuality magnifies the egregiousness of this example.

“Like all women, women working in sports media deserve respect for their expertise, skills and insights, rather than valued for their perceived attractiveness. The male dominated cultures of sport and sports journalism is a huge barrier to inclusion and career paths of women.” the group said.

Pride in Sport highlighted that they are working with a large number of sporting clubs at all levels, to highlight and support cultural change through education, information and awareness, which leads to safer places and environments for everyone – regardless of their gender, sexuality or other ‘difference’.

Alex Blackwell, one of the Co-Patrons of Pride in Sport, said the case showed the barriers women faced when working in male dominated sports.

“These sorts of examples are why so many LGBTQ+ people do not come out – whether they be athletes or working in the sport industry more broadly. For so many, being LGBTQ+ is a source of fear and is still considered a risk – for them, their careers and for those close to them. Add being a woman journalist in a male dominated arena, these barriers are even higher.”

“Having worked with Fox Sports I commend them for their swift action to stand down Mr Morris. It is an important statement of support for women working in sports media.”

“However more needs to be done across the industry to proactively educate and change cultures that perpetuate sexism, homophobia, transphobia and other forms of discrimination. Culture change is required to prevent more people being subject to this kind of humiliating and offensive treatment; we need to work towards safety for all in sport.” Blackwell said.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.