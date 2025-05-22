Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

St Petersburg bookshop fined for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

News

A century-old bookstore in St Petersburg is the latest business to run afoul of Russian’s ‘LGBT propaganda’ laws. A judge has ordered Podpisniye Izdaniya to pay a fine of 800,000 rubles, around AUD$15,600.

The bookstore reportedly copped the fine for stocking works by a range of authors including Susan Sontag and Oliver Laing. When police searched the bookshop in April they were ordered to remove 48 titles.

- Advertisement -

The ruling comes as authorities crackdown on independent bookstores and publishers across the country.

Last week US tech giant Apple was ordered to pay a fine of 10.5 million rubles, which is the equivalent of $202,860 Australian dollars. The fines relate to four cases brought against the US technology brand.

Russia made it illegal for depictions of homosexuality, same sex relationships and other non-traditional relationships being viewed by minors back in 2013. But in 2022 the laws were updated to apply for all ages, and the international LGBT movement was proclaimed a terrorist movement.

The raids of the book store have also included books about feminism and anything falling under the category of gender studies.

Latest

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
Culture

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

0
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
Culture

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

0
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
News

Mariah Carey to headline the Fridayz Live tour

0
It'll be Mariah Carey's first Australian performances in eleven years.
History

On This Gay Day | Ireland said ‘Yes’ to marriage equality

0
Ireland said 'Yes' to marriage equality in 2015 On this...

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

Graeme Watson -
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
Read more

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

Graeme Watson -
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.
Read more

BBC shares trailer for ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

Graeme Watson -
Paris Lees' coming of age personal story has been adapted for the screen.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture