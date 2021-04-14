Stan drops drama-filled first trailer for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, today released the trailer for Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under that will be sashaying to our screens 4pm Saturday 1 May AEST, only on Stan, with new episodes weekly.

The brand new 8-part series hosted by RuPaul with judges Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, will see 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens racing down the runway to be Australia’s first ever Drag Race Superstar.

Celebrity guest appearances will be announced soon.

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere 4pm 1 May AEST, only on Stan, with new episodes weekly.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.