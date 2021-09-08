Australian Stand Bi Us conference brings together bi+ communities

Some of Australia’s largest bi+ organisations are joining forces for this month’s Stand Bi Us forum, the nation’s largest bisexual conference.

The event follows the success of last year’s debut conference, which presented over 30 free events celebrating multi-gender attracted folks and Bi+ Visibility Day (September 23).

A spokesperson for Stand Bi Us said visibility is important for raising awareness of the unique challenges faced by bi+ folks, and for dispelling harmful myths and stereotypes.

“We might be the often-erased “silent B” in the LGBTIQA+ acronym, but we are everywhere,” the spokesperson said.

The forum also provides a valuable opportunity for the bi+ community to build connections, share stories, and learn from one another.

The forum is free, almost entirely online, and open to bi+ people, wider LGBTIQA+ communities, and allies. Employees of LGBTIQA+ organisations or organisations working with bi+ people are encouraged to attend.

Sessions cover a range of topics including a First Nations keynote, bi+ HIV prevention and healthcare, non-binary experiences, bi+ polyamory, bi erasure and self-care, bi+ writers, being older and bi+, intergenerational differences, bi+ inclusion, discussion groups on topics such as pets and games, bi+ nightlife, and a host of musical, storytelling, and poetry performances. There will also be online morning yoga sessions, a dinner, and a cocktail soirée.

The final day will also include an in-person picnic celebrating Bi+ Visibility Day right here in Perth.

These sessions speak to the diversity within the bi+ community, which is growing in social recognition. However, organisers say the bi+ community remains relatively invisible compared to the gay and lesbian communities.

“We have more sponsors this year, demonstrating a greater awareness and real support for the bi+ community,” the spokesperson added.

“This change has come about through years of incredible work by bi+ activists around the country, many of whom have helped organised this event.”

The forum has been organised by Bi+ Collective Australia, made up of BiCONIC, Bisexual Alliance Victoria (BAV), Bi+ Community Perth, Bi+SA, Bi Tasmania, Bi & Prejudice, Brisbane Bi+ Network, Melbourne Bisexual Network, and Sydney Bi+ Network.

Stand Bi Us will be held from Thurs 23 – Sun 26 September. For more information, head to standbius.com

OIP Staff

