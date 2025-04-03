‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ teases genre-bending third season

Paramount+ has released a teaser for the upcoming third season of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production in Toronto.

Check out the teaser below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three is coming soon to Paramount+