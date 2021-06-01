Start the Conversion: Wear It Purple announce their theme for 2021

Filed under Featured Posted by admin



Wear It Purple Day have announced their 2001 theme will be Start the Conversation.

The theme is focused on the important and necessary conversations we have in our daily lives; that centre around sexual orientation and gender identity.

It aims to remind people that the issues we reflect on Wear It Purple Day should not only be considered on that particular day… but every day. Announcing the theme, the organisation highlighted that rainbow youth exist in the world every day, and therefore require our support each and every day.

“If we are to empower rainbow young people to be proud of who they are, and who they might become, we need to encourage and support them each day in the classroom or workplace. The importance of pronouns and gender affirmation, as well as the use of inclusive language, is a great place to start.

“The power of storytelling and visibility enables our rainbow youth to hear from those who have gone before them, their struggles and triumphs, and know that no matter where they’re at right now, there is so much hope and a million possibilities awaiting them.”

This Wear It Purple Day, on Friday, 27th of August 2021, everyone is encouraged to share their stories, to gently educate on LGBTQA+ issues, to start these conversations… and continue them 365 days of the year.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.