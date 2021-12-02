Steelo! New event celebrates diversity in hip-hop and R&B at The Sewing Room

One of Perth’s best live music venues The Sewing Room will kick-start 2022 with an inclusive night all about the pure love of 90s hip-hop & R&B Classics on Friday January 14.

New club night Steelo! is bringing back the lost art of the house party to the Sewing Room with DJs, vocalists, dancers and drag queens aplenty.

The night is putting together some of Perth’s favourite hip-hop & R&B DJs to take the audience back to the 90s and early 00s – back to the old school!

Incredible vocalists Elise Lynelle and Dwayne de Mello will combine with DJs That Girl and Skooby as well as some unique Perth dancers in a show you won’t want to miss.

Steelo! will pay tribute to the hip-hop culture amongst the diverse Perth community, with a line-up of incredible performers and some of Perth’s finest POC drag queens to take us there!

The event promises no labels, no judgement, just sweet vibes all night long.

Tickets are on sale now, find more info on Facebook and Instagram.

OIP Staff

