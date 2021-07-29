Steps are back with brand new single ‘Take Me For A Ride’

Pop legends Steps are back and ready to inject some much-needed fun during these times! Their brand-new single Take Me For A Ride available on all digital and streaming partners.

The single is taken from their new studio album What The Future Holds Pt. 2 which will be released on September 10.

Take Me For A Ride sees the British five-piece reunite with Karl Twigg and Mark Topham who wrote some of their biggest hits including One For Sorrow, Deeper Shade Of Blue and Stomp. The track is a departure from the singles on What The Future Holds Pt 1 but still has those all important elements of classic Steps.

Speaking of the single, Steps said: “It’s much darker than what we have done in the past and the lyrics tell a real story about someone being gaslighted in a relationship, a topic that’s finally getting the attention it deserves. It’s one of several songs on the new What The Future Holds Pt 2 album that takes our Steps sound in exciting new directions. We can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks about the track and the album as a whole. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Take Me For A Ride is the second single to be released from What The Future Holds Pt. 2 but the first brand-new track. Earlier this year they revealed an exciting, revamped single mix of Heartbreak In This City featuring the brilliant Primetime Emmy Award winner Michelle Visage. The updated version topped the UK iTunes chart and has become one of their most streamed new songs and led to the band’s first-ever performance on The Graham Norton Show.

What The Future Holds Pt. 2 will be released on September 10th 2021 and it will be available to buy in CD (both standard and deluxe versions), vinyl, cassette and on digital formats. Spanning 15 tracks, the album includes 10 brand-new unheard songs and special stripped-back acoustic versions of previous singles.

The band’s previous album What The Future Holds Pt. 1 was their highest chart placing in two decades in Australia debuting at #26. In the UK the album went Silver within the first month of its release and was the most downloaded album over the Christmas period last year.

Of the album release, Steps said, “We couldn’t have been more thrilled about the reaction to our What The Future Holds album last November, and the ongoing love from fans for all our single and video releases since.

While lockdown has been really tough, we were fortunate enough to use the time to record a load of brand-new songs for you all! What originally started as a deluxe version of the album has now become a full new record. We see What The Future Holds Pt. 2 as the perfect companion piece to the original album. The new record is classic Steps but also explores some brand-new sounds.”

Source: Media release

