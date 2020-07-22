Steven Oliver, Mo’Ju and more revisit James Cook through First Nations’ eyes

National Indigenous Television (NITV) have announced a new documentary that brings together some of the best Indigenous musicians for an exploration of the arrival of Captain James Cook through First Nations’ eyes.

Hosted by co-writer, comedy icon and slam poet Steven Oliver, Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky takes audiences on an incredible journey across Country, from the cliffs of Kurnell to the Torres Strait, interrogating Cook’s legacy and asking the question; “Does Australia have a blurred history of Cook in 2020?”

“We live in a society where we’re often expected to accept a narrative and that one narrative is the ultimate truth. Ultimately though, there is never one truth. If you take parts of several truths and add them together, usually the truth is in there somewhere. It’s making people agree on it that’s the hard part,” Oliver said.

“Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky offers an alternative truth from an Indigenous perspective and asks us to open our eyes to possibilities or different realities of truth and ignites further discussion that Australia still needs to have.”

Directed by Steven McGregor (Black Comedy), the feature-length documentary brings together a diverse group of Indigenous performers to create a modern day songline for 21st century Australia, telling a story of connection to Country, resistance and survival.

Oliver is joined by A.B. Original co-founder Trials, rapper Birdz, Australian Women is Music Award winner Alice Skye, storyteller Mau Power, Butchulla songman Fred Leone, the legendary Kev Carmody and ARIA-nominated queer icon Mo’Ju.

Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky will air on NITV and SBS VICELAND on Thursday 20th August at 8:30pm, following its premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival.

