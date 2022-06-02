Stranger Things have happened: Kate Bush returns to global charts

Despite not releasing any music since 2011, exquisitely other-worldly pop sensation Kate Bush has surged back onto the international music charts after a feature on Netflix.

It seems the latest season of Stranger Things worked her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) into their 80s-saluting soundtrack, and it’s earned the reclusive artist a whole new generation of fans.

Since the fourth season of Stranger Things landed on the streaming platform last week, the single has taken over TikTok, run all the way up the Spotify trending charts and hit number one on the US iTunes charts. It’s also on track to be the top tune on the ARIA charts this week.

Originally peaking at third place on the Billboard charts in 1985, this could be a whole new life for the classic song, which has already been covered by Placebo, Kim Petras, Chromatics, Car Seat Headrest and many more.

Since Kate is back in the spotlight, we thought we’d put together some of our favourite Kate Bush tracks for emerging fans of the Bexleyheath-born legend.

Kashka From Baghdad – Lionheart (1978)

Kate’s first offering was The Kick Inside in 1978, and she stormed onto the music scene with her debut album’s smash-hit single Wuthering Heights. We all know that video though, so we thought we’d take something from her second album, Lionheart.

Released in the same year, Lionheart was loaded with tracks Kate had written through her teens before her debut. Leading with the catchy ode to cinema Hammer Horror, the album’s second single Wow went on to be a persistent hit.

Another stand out track though, was Kashka From Baghdad. Inspired by an American detective novel, Kate tells the story of a gay couple hiding from the prying eyes of their small-town neighbours.

Cloudbusting – Hounds of Love (1985)

Running Up That Hill opens 1985’s Hounds Of Love – in our opinion one of the best albums to listen to from top to bottom.

Hounds of Love is loaded with unforgettable tracks including the booming title track, the haunting Waking The Witch and soaring in The Big Sky.

Cloudbusting is an absolute standout on an already incredible album, and it’s got an even better story. A musical ode to Peter Reich’s memoir A Book of Dreams, Cloudbusting tells the story of his family memories on their farm Orgonon and his father’s rainmaking machine (the Cloudbuster), his father’s sudden arrest and its fallout.

The music video also features a drag king Kate playing son to Donald Sutherland as they bust those clouds together.

The Sensual World – The Sensual World (1989)

Kate’s next album took on the intersection of sexuality and technology in a changing world, and was well received on the back of her Hounds of Love success.

Singles The Sensual World, Love and Anger and Deeper Understanding were international hits, while the tear-jerking ballad This Woman’s Work made its debut in John Hughes’ She’s Having A Baby before landing on the album. A warning: get the tissues out before you give that one a spin.

Though we were tempted to choose Heads We’re Dancing – a bizarre jig about dancing with Hitler – for our list, we just couldn’t go past the camped-up, sexy title track. Just what is the “kiss of seedcake” anyway? Don’t answer that.

The Red Shoes – The Red Shoes (1993)

Heading into the 90s, The Red Shoes marks Kate’s last offering before a 12-year hiatus, which she broke with the release of Aerial in 2005.

Another commercial success, singles Rubberband Girl, Eat The Music, Moments of Pleasure, And So Is Love and the title track all found fans and earned the album second place on the UK Albums Chart.

Telling the story of a dancer possessed by an enchanted pair of ballet slippers, Kate shows off her best dance moves (and acting skills) in the joyously silly music video for The Red Shoes.

Violin – Never For Ever (1980)

Just watch the video. Three minutes and fourty-four seconds of pure Kate.

