Study shows over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people

News

A study has shown that over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people, has only a tiny minority voice any acceptance.

Afrobarometer’s 2024 survey was released on Wednesday and detailed that nearly 80 per cent of people in the North African country describe gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people as “deviant” and only 2.5 per cent of the population voiced views that accepted LGBT people.

They found that views against homosexuality were fairly uniform both in metropolitan areas and regional areas, 78 per cent of people surveyed who are from urban areas were strongly opposed to homosexuality, while the result in regional areas was slightly higher at 82 per cent.

The same report found that 99.9 per cent of people identified as being Muslim, and only a sliver of people described themselves as being atheists or following another religion.

Morocco is one of the countries where homosexuality is still illegal, and LGBTIQA+ people are targeted by police.

Those caught and prosecuted over same-sex activities can face jail sentences of three to five years and a fine of 1,200 dirhams, the equivalent of AUD$200. Those arrested also have their names published, effectively outing them as being LGBTIQA+ before they face any trial. The laws apply to both male and female same-sex activities.

In 2020 Human Rights Watch highlighted that LGBT people were being targeted by vigilante groups via dating apps. It came after a Moroccan social media influencer living in Turkey called on people to download gay dating apps and expose the people in their surrounding neighbourhoods – one flaw in her logic though was that the vigilante’s ended up exposing each other. The campaign to out people occurred during the 2020 covid lockdowns.

Concerns were raised over people’s right to privacy and led to calls for the government to decriminalise same-sex relationships. Top date no major or minor political party in Morocco have given support to decriminalisation.

in 2023 a BBC World Service journalist was heavily criticised when they asked the captain of the Moroccan Women’s Football team about the player’s thoughts on marriage equality during a Women’s World Cup media conference. Critics slammed the reporter noting that by answering the question the women would likely be putting their lives in danger.

A 2023 survey by Asher and Lyric listed Morocco as one of the most dangerous counties of LGBT people to travel to. The nation came 179th out 203 countries around the globe.

A report last year highlighted that there are LGBT activist groups operating in Morocco, with thirteen different groups identified.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

