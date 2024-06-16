Search
Sue Perkins apologises for misgendering Emma D’Arcy

Culture

British television presenter, comedian and actor Sue Perkins has apologised for accidentally misgendering actor Emma D’Arcy during a recent television interview.

Perkins, who used to host The Great British Bake Off, is the host of the behind the scenes show that accompanies the Game of Thrones franchise.

Last week she was on the red-carpet interviewing actor Matt Smith about the second series of Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon when she asked him about his costar D’Arcy.

Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen opposite D’Arcy who plays his niece and wife Rhaenyra Targaryen.

During the chat Perkins forgot that D’Arcy is non-binary and used the wrong pronouns, while Smith responded using the they/them pronouns of his costar.

Sue Perkins attends the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Fred Duval / Shutterstock).

After the interview got traction online Perkins issued an apology saying she’d made an oversight.

Describing it a “s***y mistake”, Perkins said she was “a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful”.

“Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it.” Perkins said online.

Alongside her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, Perkins has forged a successful career in comedy including writing for French and Saunders and Absolutely Fabulous and creating their own series Hitmen.

She’s also hosted chat shows, game shows, travel programs and reality television series. Her memoir Spectacles came out in 2015. She is one of the most prominent LGBTIQA+ people on British television and radio.

Perkins is in relationship with journalist and TV presenter Anna Richardson who hosts the program Naked Attraction.

Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon makes its return

The new series of Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon will make its global debut on Monday 17th June.

The series is set 200 years before the original fantasy series and tells the story of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s attempts to retain her throne after being usurped by her half-brother.

The new series will have eight episodes, and a third series had already been greenlit for production.

Australian actor Milly Alcock played the series lead character for the first part of the first series, before D’Arcy took over the role portraying the character several years later.

