Sufjan Stevens teams up with Luca Guadagnino for new video

Sufjan Stevens has called on Luca Guadagnino to direct the video for his latest release Tell Me You Love Me. The track is from Stevens’ critically acclaimed album The Ascension. today. Sufjan previously collaborated with the celebrated director for his 2018 film Call Me By Your Name.

Guadagino describes the different elements that went into creating the video.

“The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan—all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.”

The Ascension, Sufjan’s eighth studio album, was released in September on Asthmatic Kitty Records and continues to receive critical acclaim.

While Guadagnino has expressed interest in directing a film version of Find Me, André Aciman follow up to Call Me By Your Name, he has a lot of film projects on the boil. Next up he’s directing an adaptation of the novel Bones and All which might reunite him with Timothée Chalamet.

He’s also been attached to direct the film Burial Rights which will star Jennifer Lawrence as Agnes Magnusdottir , the last woman executed in Iceland. Plus he’s also got the life story of Hollywood hustler Scotty Bowers on his schedule, alongside a remake of Lord of the Flies and a new version of mobster classic Scarface.

Check out the new video, and have a read of OUTinPerth’s 2016 interview with Luca Guadagnino.

