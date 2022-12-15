Sugababes announce they’re heading down under

Following the phenomenal success of their 2022 UK reunion tour and festival performances – including their hit-filled set at Glastonbury which shut down the field due to crowd demand – UK chart-toppers Sugababes have today announced their February 2023 Australian headline tour presented by Secret Sounds.

The trio will return to Australia next February for the first time in over two decades with the original line up Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy.

The tour however will only be to the East Coast of Australia. The band will front up to their Aussie fans at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Thursday 23 February, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Friday 24 February and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Monday 27 February.

Pre-sale tickets for the Australian 2023 headline tour will be available from 9am local time, Tuesday 20 December with tickets for the general public on sale from 9am local time, Wednesday 21 December.

The band formed back in 1998 with Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan and they released their debut album in the year 2000. The band found chart success with their single Overload.

In 2001 Donaghy left the group and they continued on with new member Heidi Range, who had previously been a member of Atomic Kitten.

The had a string of hits including Freak Like Me, Round Round, Push the Button, Red Dress and Ugly.

In 2005 Mutya Buena left the band going on to produce a solo album and feature in collaborations with George Michael and Groove Armada. Amelle Berrabah took her spot in the group.

In 2009 Buchanan, the last remaining founding member of the group, also departed. But the band continued on with Jade Ewan filling her spot.

When Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan decided they wanted to be the Sugababes again, they couldn’t because Heidi, Amelle and Jade were still making music under the name. So for a while they just had to release tunes under their own names.,

By 2019 however the trio were able to reclaim their band name and returned to being Sugababes.