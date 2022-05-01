Support RTRFM with ’45 for 45′ this Radio Love Month

Throughout May, Perth community radio station RTRFM is asking listeners to show their support of the 45-year-old institution by donating ‘$45 for 45’ during its annual Radio Love Month drive.

RTRFM has been the home of local WA music, arts and culture since 1977, promoting, fostering and growing local and independent artists, musicians, performers and businesses around Perth.

To celebrate the station’s 45th anniversary, the station is asking its listeners and the wider Perth community to donate $1 for every year of the station’s history during its annual Radio Love Month: $45 for 45 years of RTRFM.

Every supporter who donates $45 or more during Radio Love Month will become a permanent part of RTRFM history by having their name engraved onto a 45” record-shaped honour board, which will be housed at the RTRFM office for the next 45 years and beyond.

Listeners and supporters from far and wide can write themselves into the station’s history while helping keep RTRFM alive for many more years to come.

RTRFM has also teamed up with local businesses in Perth to collaborate on some special items for Radio Love Month. When you purchase these special items, the businesses will donate $1 from each sale back to the station.

Supporting businesses include Joey Zaza’s, The Seasonal Brewing Co, The Moon, Mary Street Bakery and more.

All donations $2 or greater to RTRFM are tax deductible. You can donate to Radio Love Month: $45 for 45 this May at rtrfm.com.au/45for45

