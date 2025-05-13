Sussan Ley says she’ll take the Liberals to the next election

Newly elected Liberal leader Sussan Ley says she’ll lead the Liberal party to the the next election, brushing aside suggestions she’s just a seat-filler until the next poll looms.

“Everyone who takes on this role, takes it on, I believe, with the responsibility and the determination and passion that I have, and one hundred per cent I will be here in three years.” Ley said.

“More than that, we will be in a competitive position, we know that we can get there, we know that the vote for labor was a very soft one.” the new leader said.

While Ley is claiming the vote for Labor was soft, they head into the new parliament with at least 90 seats while the Liberal team has been reduced to around 40.

Sussan ley addresses the media in Canberra.

Ley was upbeat about the party’s future prospects.

“I’ve spent a lot of time this week talking to my colleagues, and I’m optimistic that they have the right ideas. And I’m positive about what lies ahead. But on May the 3rd, we faced a significant defeat. And the scale and the size of that defeat is not lost on any of us. And right now, we have to respect the result and reflect with humility.” she said.

Ley said conservative rival Angus Taylor who she beat out for the leadership would have a significant role in her team, but a focus would be on creating a party that reflected modern Australia.

“We have to have a Liberal Party that respects modern Australia, that reflects modern Australia, and that represents modern Australia. And we have to meet the people where they are. And that’s what I am committed to doing and what I am determined to do.”