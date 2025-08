The Swan Ball will return for it’s eighth outing this November and tickets are on sale now. Held at Peel Manor House in Karnup the event has become an annual highlight for the rainbow community.

It’s a chance to dress up and celebrate living your best life.

- Advertisement -

The event features guests enjoying a summer punch on arrival, followed by a three course meal. It’s a chance to dress up and look your best with a strict formal dress code.

This year’s event is taking place on Friday 14th November.

Get tickets now.