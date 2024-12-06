Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Sweeney’s new song is a homage to Australian musician Johanna Pigott

Culture

Johanna Pigott might not be a household name, but she definitely made her mark on the Australian music scene.

Sweeney has shared his new single, Johanna in the 80s and it’s all about the XL Capris singer who went on to have success as both a screenwriter and songwriter.

- Advertisement -

This song, written in collaboration with writer Nick Pelomis, is dedicated to this fierce legend of Australian pop culture and her incredible chart-topping work in Australian music and tv in the 1980s. 

Pigott sang and played guitar in Melburne indie-punk band Xl Capris who formed in the late 1970s. She later went on to front post-punk band Scribble from 1983 until 1987. Both bands put out several albums but they never found huge chart success.

Pigott’s greatest success came writing music for other artists, often alongside her partner Todd Hunter who was in the New Zealand band Dragon.

Rain which came out in 1983 was one of Dragon’s biggest hits. The duo also wrote the title track for John Farnham’s Age of Reason album – the single topped the charts. Later she wrote songs for Keith Urban.

Pigott also found success as a scriptwriter. She co-created the iconic ABC series Sweet and Sour and wrote for Heartbreak High too. Hunter and Pigott also wrote the theme song for Heartbreak High and the closing theme for Sweet and Sour.

Jason Sweeney has released music under several different guises, he’s put projects out as Sweeney but also works under the moniker Panoptique Electrical.

Latest

Culture

Ash Baroque returns with a new party called ‘Pig Root’

0
This little piggy went to a nightclub...
News

Melbourne man describes terrifying homophobic machete attack

0
It is alleged a gang of four youths were responsible for the assault.
Community

A Rainbow Multi-Faith Celebration brought together people from diverse backgrounds

0
This PrideFEST event brought together people of different beliefs.
Lifestyle

Warning about fake charity appeals in the Christmas season

0
Scammers often try to take advantage of our generosity at this time of year.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Ash Baroque returns with a new party called ‘Pig Root’

0
This little piggy went to a nightclub...
News

Melbourne man describes terrifying homophobic machete attack

0
It is alleged a gang of four youths were responsible for the assault.
Community

A Rainbow Multi-Faith Celebration brought together people from diverse backgrounds

0
This PrideFEST event brought together people of different beliefs.
Lifestyle

Warning about fake charity appeals in the Christmas season

0
Scammers often try to take advantage of our generosity at this time of year.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘That 70’s Show’ featured a historic same-sex kiss

0
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character of Buddy was never seen again.

Ash Baroque returns with a new party called ‘Pig Root’

Graeme Watson -
This little piggy went to a nightclub...
Read more

Melbourne man describes terrifying homophobic machete attack

OUTinPerth -
It is alleged a gang of four youths were responsible for the assault.
Read more

A Rainbow Multi-Faith Celebration brought together people from diverse backgrounds

OUTinPerth -
This PrideFEST event brought together people of different beliefs.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture