Switzerland set to vote on marriage equality laws in September

Switzerland will head to the polls in September to vote on marriage equality and polls are showing the YES option is significantly more popular.

Tamedia, 64% of the population said they plan to vote in favour of accepting the government’s amendment to Switzerland’s civil code allowing same-sex marriage.

The NO vote has just 34% of the support, and the remainder are unsure of how they will cast their ballot.

In the multi-lingual country support for same-sex marriage was highest in French-speaking Switzerland (66%), followed by the German- (64%) and Italian-speaking (58%) regions.

Support was also higher in the cities (69%) than in regional areas (61%). There was also greater support among younger Swiss citizens than the older generation.

The proposed change to the laws will also allow same-sex couples access to adoption from a third party, and allow lesbian couples to access sperm donation.

The Swiss Parliament voted for the laws to be changed in 2020, but the vote must also gain the support of the public.

Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries around the world including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Uruguay.

Chile, Czech Republic, Japan, The Philippines and Thailand all have vibrant political discussions going on regarding the issue.

The vote in Switzerland is set for 26th September.

