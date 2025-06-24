Search
SXSW Sydney 2025 reveals massive multimedia program

Lifestyle

The massive multimedia conference South By Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) is returning this year with a huge line-up of international creative and industry talent.

SXSW has today announced the first 50 sessions of the program, which includes presentations from two keynote speakers: Bridesmaids director and Freaks and Geeks creator, Paul Feig, and host of the top-rated mental health podcast Slo Mo, Mo Gawdat.

Other newly announced featured speakers include Lucy Guo, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire and the CEO and Founder of Passes; Lars Rasmussen, co-founder of Google Maps, Panathēnea and angel investor; and Niall Firth, Executive Editor of MIT Technology Review. These presenters will join the previously announced Meredith Winter, President of messaging app Signal.

SXSW Sydney’s Screen Festival also welcomes six feature films – By Design (starring Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis), $POSITIONS, Dead Lover, Zodiac Killer Project, The Last Sacrifice and Bokshi – as well as a host of short films, including the BAFTA-nominated Stomach Bug and Chasing The Party, produced by Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell.

Courtney Act at SXSW Sydney 2024

The conference will also feature more than 40 video games hailing from 26 countries, available to playtest and demo at the Games Festival’s new home: the ICC Sydney.

More than 30 speakers and mentors will share their expertise through panels, hands-on workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, with the first wave of sessions now announced—covering everything from indie marketing and global publishing to creative resilience and the future of storytelling in games.

SXSW Sydney 2025 will be held from 13 – 19 October. For more, head to sxswsydney.com

