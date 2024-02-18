Sydney Mardi Gras opens with flag raising, Fair Day cancelled



Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras officially kicked off on Friday, with the raising of the Progress Pride flag above Sydney Town Hall.

The festival is off to a rocky start in 2024, with the massive and beloved Fair Day event being a cancelled due to health concerns with asbestos-contaminated mulch in New South Wales.

“It’s been a challenging week for the rainbow community with the cancellation of Fair Day, but tonight formally begins the spectacular Mardi Gras Festival, with 70 events over two weeks in Sydney,” Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO said.

“Seeing the Progress Pride flag above our Town Hall shows the world that our city is inclusive and welcoming of all people, no matter their gender, sexuality, pronouns, or preferences.

“Mardi Gras brings together people from around the country and the globe, and provides hope to all, especially those living in the dozens of countries where it’s still illegal to be LGBTIQA+.

Thje Lord Mayor also announced the City of Sydney is contributing more than $1.6 million over the next four years to the Mardi Gras Festival.

The City of Sydney will also take part in the Mardi Gras Parade with 76 employees in a float that celebrates diversity, titled You Be You. Participants will perform a choreographed routine, created by Australian dancer Vi Lam.

The City are supporting a range of events across the festival including the Queer Sydney: Bridging Past and Present history talk by Tony Duke, Rainbow Storytime events and a Pride Care Safe Space outreach unit for young folks.

The Lord Mayor also noted an increase of homophobia and transphobia in Sydney, saying its a stark reminder that there is more to do to achieve equality and acceptance.

“We recently hosted a Safety Summit that brought together key community organisations, Local Government NSW, NSW Government agencies, community elders and experts to discuss the safety and acceptance of people of diverse sexualities and genders,” the Lord Mayor said.

“One of the outcomes of the summit is for the City of Sydney to investigate providing free admission to Australia’s first queer museum, QTOPIA, on Sundays for 12 months to help raise awareness and educate the wider community.

“The transformation of the Darlinghurst Police Station, once a place of extreme brutality against homosexual men, to a source of pride and progress is incredible. I look forward to QTOPIA helping educate the community of the horrors of the past, and the prejudice we still need to overcome.”

QTOPIA opens on 24 February as Sydney’s home for queer history and culture. QTOPIA Sydney CEO, Greg Fisher, said thanks to the City of Sydney’s sponsorship, the community will be able to enjoy the campus for free on Sundays.

“As the first organisation to support us with vital seed funding, and our inaugural space The Bandstand, the partnership with the City is one that we cherish,” said Fisher.

“This new endeavour will provide greater opportunity for all members of the community to immerse themselves in our dedicated spaces at 301 Forbes Street, The Substation, The Bandstand and The Toilet Block, and we are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Lord Mayor Clover Moore, her councillors and the entire team.”

For more details about the City of Sydney’s Mardi Gras activities and programs visit whatson.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au

