‘This Is Me… Now’: Jennifer Lopez releases new album and film

18 Feb 2024 | Filed under Celebrity | Posted by

Jennifer Lopez has released her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now.

The album is accompanied by an Amazon Original feature film, This Is Me….Now: A Love Story with a star-studded cast.

Her first album in almost a decade, This Is Me… Now is described by Lopez as a celebration of her path to self-acceptance and self-love. A twenty-year journey, the album explores the highs and lows of life, love and relationships.

The film, which is both a romantic drama and a visual partner to the album, stars JLo’s real-life partner Ben Affleck, Jenifer Lewis, Sofia Vergara, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda and more.

Check out the trailer below.

This Is Me… Now and This Is Me… Now: A Love Story are out now.

Image: Norman Jean Roy

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login