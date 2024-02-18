‘This Is Me… Now’: Jennifer Lopez releases new album and film

Jennifer Lopez has released her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now.

The album is accompanied by an Amazon Original feature film, This Is Me….Now: A Love Story with a star-studded cast.

Her first album in almost a decade, This Is Me… Now is described by Lopez as a celebration of her path to self-acceptance and self-love. A twenty-year journey, the album explores the highs and lows of life, love and relationships.

The film, which is both a romantic drama and a visual partner to the album, stars JLo’s real-life partner Ben Affleck, Jenifer Lewis, Sofia Vergara, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda and more.

Check out the trailer below.

This Is Me… Now and This Is Me… Now: A Love Story are out now.

