Sydney neighbourhoods to transform into sparkling Pride Villages

From 24 February to 5 March, Sydney’s famous queer neighbourhoods will come alive with street dining, free performances and celebrations at Sydney WorldPride’s festival hub, Pride Villages.

The hubs will become home to daily stalls, dining and bars, with Crown Street also hosting the Travel Proud Stage, featuring performances from local and international talent, including iconic Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, self-love superstars Big Thick Energy and Australia’s Queen of Cabaret, Trevor Ashley.

“I am so excited to be part of Sydney WorldPride and cannot wait to spread all the happiness that I already feel knowing that soon I will be back Down Under,” Conchita said ahead of their appearance.

On 4 to 5 March, the final weekend of Sydney WorldPride, Oxford Street, will be transformed into a street party to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

During both days of the all-ages Oxford Street Party, the American Express Oxford Street Stage will feature free performances by Australian talents including Vassy, HANDSOME, Haiku Hands and Chela.

On the final weekend, a Community Hub will be open on Oxford Street. Run by community organisations, the hub and will be a place for community members to engage and connect with a range of LGBTQIA+ organisations.

During Oxford Street Party, a Community Hub will be open on Oxford Street for the final weekend of the festival. The hub will be run by community organisations and will be a place for community members to engage with issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Minister for the Arts and Tourism Ben Franklin said the Pride Villages, funded by the NSW Government, would create hubs of joy, vibrancy and inclusivity where all were welcome to celebrate the largest Pride festival in the world.

“The NSW Government is proud to support Sydney WorldPride and we welcome everyone to the Pride Villages to take the rainbow-coloured party to the streets for nine days of WorldPride,” Mr Franklin said.

“Pride Villages will create a vibrant festival atmosphere, giving the 78,000 expected visitors to Sydney free and open spaces to gather, celebrate and enjoy the festival.”

More than 20 local businesses – including much-loved shops and venues the Riley Hotel on Riley Street, the Burdekin and Stonewall on Oxford Street, and High Heels on Crown Street – will extending their footprint onto the street to allow patrons additional space to connect with friends and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

“Pride Villages will be the heart of the Sydney WorldPride, taking place in the spiritual home of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community,” Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride, Kate Wickett, said.

“Pride Villages is the realisation of a vision we have had from the outset – to bring together the LGBTQIA+ community, Sydneysiders, visitors, businesses and performers, in an inclusive experience for everyone.”

Sydney WorldPride will take place from 17 February to 5 March 2023.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.