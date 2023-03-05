Sydney WorldPride wraps with 50,000-strong walk across Harbour Bridge

Today marks the end of Sydney’s supercharged WorldPride celebrations, punctuating two weeks of LGBTQIA+ celebration with a show of solidarity.

Sydney Harbour Bridge was awash with colour for the finale Pride March, which brought over 50,000 marchers together on the final day of celebrations.

The march aimed to not only celebrate what we have achieved, but draw attention to the work that still needs to be done, offering a statement of unity for Australian and global LGBTQIA+ communities.

The march took place on the final day of Sydney WorldPride, which saw Oxford Street closed for a huge street party as part of Pride Villages and the domain come to life with music and performances from Ava Max and Kim Petras as part of Rainbow Republic.

The Sydney WorldPride festival ran for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, a spectacular arts program, superstar-studded concerts, an international human rights conference, and much much more.

Images: Daniel Boud

