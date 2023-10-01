Sydney’s Jewish community targeted with Nazi graffiti

Nazi graffiti has been sprayed on a home in Sydney’s suburbs in an attack on the Jewish community’s holiest day of the year.

The home was sprayed with references to the LGBTIUQA+ community, swastikas, and cryptic messages. Last year display of Nazi symbols was made illegal in New South Wales and police are now ionvestigating.

The Kensington home was sprayed with black paint alongside the Star of David, the word ‘gay’ and the Nazi swastika there was also the Chinese symbol for ‘sky’ or ‘day’ and the a German phrase which translates to ‘after the rain comes sun.’

The attack last week came ahead of the holy day of Yom Kipur.

Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry condemned the attack. Telling the Sydney Morning Herald that attempts to install fear in the Jewish community would not be successful.

“The intent is to instill fear in our community. But they will fail. Tens of thousands of Australians will mark Yom Kippur as we have done for thousands of years.” Ryvchin said.

The penalty for those caught putting Nazi related symbols on display in a twelve-month prison sentence, a fine of $11,000, or both. A corporation can be fined up to $55,000.

Neo-Nazi groups have been becoming more prominent in both Sydney and Melbourne. In Melbourne a group turned up at an anti-transgender event in March, and also appeared at a campaign rally for the NO vote in the upcoming referendum.

