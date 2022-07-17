‘Symbiosis’: Young artists explore our relationship with nature

The Tenth Muse Initiative are bringing their multimodal online exhibition Symbiosis to life with a cosy winter concert, guided by music and poetry from some of Boorloo’s finest emerging young artists.

Taking place at the historic and beautiful DADAA Creative Hub in the heart of Walyalup/Fremantle, the performance will take you on an audio-visual journey through young people’s experience of Western Australia’s ever evolving natural landscape.

Presented with the help of Drug Aware and Propel Youth Arts, Symbiosis offers a fresh and important perspective on our relationship to words, sound, and the land we are situated on.

“Saskia (Willinge, Tenth Muse Co-founder) approached me late last year with a concept (and incredibly detailed Google Doc) for a project involving poetry, music and exciting young artists,” co-curator and composer Lara Pollard said of the project.

“Safe to say I was immediately interested. The journey since then has been nothing short of transformative, getting to professionally curate a lineup of some of my favourite artists, with a real budget thanks to Propel Youth Arts and Drug Aware, was an insane opportunity, especially as I was among that lineup myself.”

“Working with this group of artists was such a gift, I loved getting to watch them, as well as myself, create such distinct and honestly profound work, really seeing their individual voices as creators shine. As a regular performer I’ve seen and participated in gigs like this before, combining poetry and music, but none in such a unique and friendly way. It was so exciting to be creating genuine connections with artists who are coming up in the scene just like me.”

Poet and storyteller Dakota, like most other artists participating in the project, received their first chance to create work professionally through Symbiosis.

“Moving from Darwin to Perth has been a confusing and exciting journey, and finding a community of other young creatives has been the highlight of my year,” Dakota said.

“Symbiosis has been a trove of collaboration between music and poetry and being able to showcase my work alongside such skilled young artists has been a marvellously fulfilling experience.”

“Tenth Muse Initiative has created Symbiosis to help us articulate our feelings about the environment, Nature, and our place within it. I have worked with tape-wizard and ambient musician SYZYGY (Nicholas Huston) to create a sound-scaped window into a fictional forest.”

“Being able to have the freedom to collaborate and compromise amongst ourselves has led to a broad range of different works under the symbiosis title, and we are all looking forward to sharing our words and sounds on the night.”

Symbiosis is coming to DADAA on Friday 29th July. Head online for tickets and more info.

