Take a dance lesson with Daði Freyr and combat monsters

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Daði Freyr was the hot favourite to win Eurovision 2020. The Icelandic artist’s song Think About Things was an undeniable earworm.

When COVID-19 saw the song competition cancelled, organisers gave each country the option of sending the same artist they’d picked back for the 2021 edition, or they could select a new performers to represent them. Either way, a new song would be required with all the 2020 entries being deemed ineligible.

Like Australia, who have stuck with Montaigne, Iceland is still sending Daði Freyr to Eurovision and his band Daði & Gagnamagnið’s new song is 10 Years. The video clip for the tune sees authorities calling on the band to save Reykjavik from an impending monster attack.

To get everyone involved with their 2021 offering Daði has delivered an instructional dance video on how to jump, perfect flowy hands, pivot, do hand flicks and complete the complicated ‘stepper’ move. Perfecting the moves, according to Daði, can help you battle against giant monsters who break your house.

Daði is backed by his band Gagnamagnið which translates into English as ‘The Data’ but the word is used in Iceland to describe the amount of data you have on your internet account, so basically their name is ‘Data Plan’.

Icelandic television recently ran a two part documentary about their journey to Eurovision in 2020 and how they then took on the challenge of doing it all again for this year’s competition.

The 65th outing of the Eurovision Song Contest will run from 18th – 22nd May 2021, and will be broadcast in Australia on SBS.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.