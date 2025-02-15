Take a listen to Kylie’s new collaboration with Alok

At the opening show of her massive Tension world tour in Perth on Saturday night Kylie Minogue performed her latest song Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love.

The tune was released on Friday, a Valentine’s Day gift for fans, and sees Kylie teaming up with Brazillian DJ Alok.

- Advertisement -

Kylie told the audience at her Perth show that she was scheduled to head into the studio when she awoke that morning, she’d had a dream about finding her true love, something which made her start her day with a really good feeling.

The dream became the inspiration for the surprise release.

“It’s amazing to be sharing my dreams with you all. I had such a fun day in the studio with my fellow writers and now Alok has worked his magic and I’m so happy to be releasing this track with him,” Kylie said of her latest tune.

Check out the clip for the new song.