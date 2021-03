Take a look at all the spectacular action from Mardi Gras 2021

Mardi Gras 2021 might have been a little different than previous years, moving from Oxford Street to the Sydney Cricket Ground, but all the elements were still there Dykes on Bikes, the 78ers, First Nations people, drag, glitter, disco and dancing.

Images: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Anna Kuchera.

