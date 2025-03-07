Take a look at new series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

Search
Graeme Watson
Culture

Mid-Century Modern has been described as a gay take on The Golden Girls, where a group of three gay friends decide to live together alongside one of the character’s mother.

The first trailer for series starring Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin has just arrived.

The series has an impressive line up of creatives including the creators of Will & Grace, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, alongside executive producer Ryan Murphy, and legendary director James Burrows.

The trailer also shows some familiar faces appearing as guest stars with glimpses of Jesse Tyler Fergusson, Pamela Adlon and Richard Kind.

Judd Hirsch, Billie Lourd, and Rhea Perlman have also been announced as making appearances in the upcoming series that makes its debut in the USA on 28th March.

The production faced an unexpected challenge when actor Linda Lavin died midway through the filming of the series. Seven of the series ten episodes had been filmed when Lavin unexpectedly passed away at the age of 87.

In a recent interview star Nathan Lee Graham, best known for his appearances in Zoolander and Sweet Home Alabama said the show was not The Golden Girls, but he didn’t mind people making the comparison.

“You have three single guys coming together that happen to be homosexual, moving to one person’s place, so the similarities are going to be drawn,” Graham told Queerty‘s Michael Musto. “And it’s not a bad thing to be compared to. The show is its own thing, but it’s nice to be compared to something you truly love.”

We can’t wait to learn more about the storyline to understand how Matt Bomer at 47 can be classified of being ‘of a certain age’. By comparison though the classic The Golden Girls characters were in the early 50’s when that the series began, which interestingly is the same age as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on Sex and the City spinoff …And Just Like That.

Culture

Culture

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

