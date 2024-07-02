Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Take a look at Sir Ian McKellen in ‘The Critic’

Culture

Sir Ian McKellen returns to the big screen with the new film The Critic. The trailer for the film has just landed.

The reimagining of Anthony Quinn’s novel Curtain Call centers on Jimmy Erskine (Ian McKellen), the Daily Chronicle’s most famous and feared theatre critic of the age; David Brooke (Mark Strong), with whom he clashes after recently inheriting the paper; and a young actress, Nina Land (Gemma Arterton) who is devastated by Jimmy’s recent negative review of her.  

- Advertisement -

As the three become entangled in a whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact, their strange triangle winds tighter and tighter to devastating effect for all those caught in the deadly web of blackmail and betrayal. 

The film had its first screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 but will be widely available from 14th September this year.

The film is written by Patrick Marber, best known for his play and film Closer. It’s based on a 2015 novel by Anthony Quinn which was set in Britain in the 1930’s when homosexuality was still illegal.

The film was originally announced back in 2020 with Colin Firth, Simon Russell Beale, Paapa Essiedu in the cast, but delays in production led to many of the parts being recast. It’s McKellen’s first major film role since he appeared in The Good Liar and Cats in 2019.

He’s joined by Mark Strong, who is one of the UKs hardest working actors with a long list of credits including Zero Dark Thirty, Kingman: The Secret Service, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and RocknRolla.

Gemma Arterton, who had a memorable starring role in the British TV series Funny Woman in 2023, is also in the cast alongside Ramola Garai, Lesley Manville, Claire Skinner and a few more recognisable faces.

Ben Barnes, known for his roles in Westworld and The Chronicles of Narnia is also in the cast, as is Rebecca Gathings who plays Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife.

The project is helmed by director Anand Ticker who previously created Hillary and Jackie, Shopgirl, And When Did You Last See Your Father?, Red Riding: The Year of Lord 1983, and Leap Year.

Latest

Community

Community sporting and recreational facilities grants open

0
Over $20million of funding is on offer.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1981 the first mainstream media report about AIDS was published

0
The report was titled:  Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.
Culture

Five films we can’t wait to see at Rev 2024

0
From feature films to documentaries and shorts - it's a celebration of film at its most intriguing.
Culture

Cyndi Lauper’s ‘She Bop’ is 40 years old!

0
The song made the infamous "filthy fifteen list" in the 1980s.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Community sporting and recreational facilities grants open

0
Over $20million of funding is on offer.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1981 the first mainstream media report about AIDS was published

0
The report was titled:  Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.
Culture

Five films we can’t wait to see at Rev 2024

0
From feature films to documentaries and shorts - it's a celebration of film at its most intriguing.
Culture

Cyndi Lauper’s ‘She Bop’ is 40 years old!

0
The song made the infamous "filthy fifteen list" in the 1980s.
News

See what was said at Pink Dot 2024 in Singapore

0
Drag performer Kira Moon, spoke about being assaulted in Singapore earlier this year.,

Community sporting and recreational facilities grants open

OUTinPerth -
Over $20million of funding is on offer.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1981 the first mainstream media report about AIDS was published

OUTinPerth -
The report was titled:  Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.
Read more

Five films we can’t wait to see at Rev 2024

Graeme Watson -
From feature films to documentaries and shorts - it's a celebration of film at its most intriguing.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture